Hill (oblique) was absent from the Saints' injury report Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Hill had been dealing with a strained oblique since the middle of August, but his ability to take every rep at practice Wednesday clears the way for him to play Sunday against the Titans. He'll continue to serve in a diverse, jack-of-all-trades role in a Saints offense that will be without running back Alvin Kamara (suspension) for the first three weeks of the season. With Kamara suspended and with rookie Kendre Miller (hamstring) also in danger of missing Week 1, Hill could end up taking on an elevated profile in the Saints' running attack behind Jamaal Williams, who is likely to serve as the team's lead ballcarrier.