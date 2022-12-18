Hill logged seven rushes for 30 yards and tallied zero targets during Sunday's 21-18 victory over the Falcons. He also completed both of his passing attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Hill launched a 33-yard pass down the middle of the field to wideout Rasheed Shaheed, resulting in a 68-yard touchdown in the first quarter. This marked the Saints' longest play from scrimmage in 2022 as well as Hill's biggest impact as a passer dating back to last year's regular-season finale. The hybrid offensive player made up for his lack of involvement as a receiver, as he continued to serve as a rushing threat while lined up at quarterback. Hill did put the ball on the turf during a fourth-down attempt that would have iced the game with just 12 seconds remaining. But he managed to jump on this fumble for a turnover on downs rather than giving up a potential scoop and score. Hill's fantasy upside could continue to climb if he remains involved as a passer against Cleveland in Week 16.