Hill, who's slated to start Sunday's game against the Eagles, could also get the nod next weekend against Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that the Saints are in no rush to bring back Drew Brees, who's bouncing back from 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung. With that in mind, Schefter views Brees as "questionable at best" for Week 15 action, with Hill in line to fill in at QB for New Orleans as long as necessary. The team is 3-0 since Hill took over as the starter and his dual-threat ability has been an asset to fantasy managers in that span.