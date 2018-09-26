Hill gained 35 yards on three carries in Sunday's win against the Falcons. He also returned three kickoffs for 64 yards.

For those unfamiliar with Hill, the BYU product is the Saints' third-string quarterback. An excellent athlete, Hill has also played on the special-teams coverage unit and returned kickoffs. In Atlanta, however, Hill added yet another wrinkle to his game. While Hill had taken snaps at quarterback in a special read-option package in both Weeks 1 and 2, he had simply handed the ball off on such occasions. Yet in Week 3, Hill ran the ball three times, including a 35-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. While Teddy Bridgewater remains the backup quarterback and the player most likely to see true quarterback snaps should anything happen to Drew Brees, it would not be surprising for Hill to continue to see playing time in certain packages. For fantasy owners in two-quarterback leagues in need of a starting option in a bye-week pinch, Hill has the potential to not just help those owners avoid taking a zero in their lineup, but he may actually be able to provide meaningful contributions, particularly in leagues that award points for return yardage.