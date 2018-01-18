Saints' Taysom Hill: Could be backup quarterback in 2018
Hill did not register in the box score in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round defeat to the Vikings but he played 19 special-teams snaps and narrowly missed blocking a punt in the second half.
A standout dual-threat quarterback at BYU, Hill went undrafted in last year's NFL Draft before signing as a free agent with the Packers. Despite an impressive preseason, Green Bay waived Hill, who was claimed off waivers by the Saints in September. The rookie quarterback spent most of the season on the practice squad before causing considerable buzz in his NFL debut in a Week 13 win over the Panthers -- a game in which he recorded two tackles and came close to blocking a pair of Carolina punts as part of the Saints' special-teams unit. While Hill continued to play on special teams (he finished the regular season with four tackles in five games), it's been reported that head coach Sean Payton believes that Hill could be the eventual successor to quarterback Drew Brees, who is a free agent this offseason. Hill's ascension to starting quarterback is unlikely to occur next season, as Brees is expected to re-sign with the Saints this offseason, but the team could let unrestricted free agent Chase Daniel walk this offseason, which could pave the way for Hill to serve as Brees' backup in 2018. Though Hill has a checkered medical history from his time in college that included four season-ending injuries, he has intriguing potential as a dual-threat quarterback if he were ever to get an extended look in the NFL at any point.
More News
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...