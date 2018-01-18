Hill did not register in the box score in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round defeat to the Vikings but he played 19 special-teams snaps and narrowly missed blocking a punt in the second half.

A standout dual-threat quarterback at BYU, Hill went undrafted in last year's NFL Draft before signing as a free agent with the Packers. Despite an impressive preseason, Green Bay waived Hill, who was claimed off waivers by the Saints in September. The rookie quarterback spent most of the season on the practice squad before causing considerable buzz in his NFL debut in a Week 13 win over the Panthers -- a game in which he recorded two tackles and came close to blocking a pair of Carolina punts as part of the Saints' special-teams unit. While Hill continued to play on special teams (he finished the regular season with four tackles in five games), it's been reported that head coach Sean Payton believes that Hill could be the eventual successor to quarterback Drew Brees, who is a free agent this offseason. Hill's ascension to starting quarterback is unlikely to occur next season, as Brees is expected to re-sign with the Saints this offseason, but the team could let unrestricted free agent Chase Daniel walk this offseason, which could pave the way for Hill to serve as Brees' backup in 2018. Though Hill has a checkered medical history from his time in college that included four season-ending injuries, he has intriguing potential as a dual-threat quarterback if he were ever to get an extended look in the NFL at any point.