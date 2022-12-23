Hill may be in store for more carries than usual in Saturday's game against the Browns due to a forecast in Cleveland that includes frigid temperatures and sustained winds of almost 30 miles per hour, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Though Hill is listed as tight end on the Saints' official roster, he continues to be deployed in a variety of ways on offense. In last week's win over the Falcons, he completed a 68-yard touchdown pass and added another 12-yard completion, but Hill saw his most involvement on the ground, carrying seven times for 30 yards. With New Orleans down two key receivers in Chris Olave (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) and with the heavy winds likely to affect the passing game, the Saints may have even more incentive than usual to lean on the Alvin Kamara-led ground game. Kamara logged 21 carries of his own in the Week 15 win, but there were still some touches left over for Hill, who essentially acted as the Saints' top backup running back in the contest. The Saints left Eno Benjamin on the inactive list last week, while David Johnson carried just four times behind Kamara and Hill and lost a fumble.