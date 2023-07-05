Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said in June that he would like to use Hill more as a pass catcher this season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill had a 19-234-6 receiving line back in 2019 but has produced a 21-227-3 line in the three subsequent seasons, instead doing the vast majority of his damage as a ball carrier. While he isn't going to become a high-volume receiver in his age-33 season, Hill still has a degree of fantasy appeal thanks to a unique role in which he gets more playing time near the goal line and sometimes throws passes rather than running routes or carrying the ball. HIll's role makes him an appealing option for best ball leagues, if nothing else, though the ceiling scenario of him making starts at quarterback with tight end fantasy eligibility is further away than ever after the Saints signed Derek Carr and retained Jameis Winston.