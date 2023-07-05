Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said in June that he'd like to use Hill more as a pass catcher this year, ESPN's Kat Terrell reports.

Hill had a 19-234-6 receiving line back in 2019 but has combined for only 21-227-3 in three subsequent seasons, instead doing the vast majority of his damage as a ballcarrier, including last year's career highs for carries (96) and rushing yards (575). While he isn't going to become a high-volume receiver in his age-33 season, Hill still has a degree of fantasy appeal thanks to a unique role in which he gets more playing time near the goal line and sometimes throws passes rather than running routes or carrying the ball. It makes him an option for best ball, if nothing else, though the ceiling scenario of QB starts with TE fantasy eligibility is further away than ever after the Saints signed Derek Carr and retained Jameis Winston.