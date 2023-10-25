Hill was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a chest injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Hill's participation at the start of the week, even in a limited capacity, suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday against the Colts. His role, however, may be significantly different from the past few weeks with tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) returning to practice Wednesday and potentially suiting up this Sunday after missing four straight games. Hill saw seven and five targets over the past two contests, the first games in his career with more than three.