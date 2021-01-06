Hill (concussion) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
Since Drew Brees returned to action Week 15, Hill has played his typical bit role in the Saints offense, completing both of his passes for eight yards, tallying 14 carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns, and hauling in two of four targets for 24 yards. Hill's current bout with a concussion wasn't revealed until the team reconvened for preparation for the wild-card round, but the fact he fit in some activity Wednesday indicates he's progressing through the protocol for head injuries. In any case, he'll be subject to a meeting with an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Bears.
