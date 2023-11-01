Hill was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Despite dealing with a chest issue during Week 8 prep, Hill had a season-best performance this past Sunday at Indianapolis, notching nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, hauling in his only target for 14 yards and completing one of two passes for 44 yards. Now that he's tending to a new health concern, his status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Bears.