Hill was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a knee injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After opening the season with just three carries for four yards and no catches on his only target Week 1 against the Titans, Hill was a much bigger part of the Saints offense Monday at Carolina, rushing nine times for 75 yards, hauling in one of two targets for minus-1 yard and completing his only pass for eight yards. The increased usage initially may have been game-plan specific, but Jamaal Williams' (hamstring) departure in the second quarter also played a role. With Williams likely to miss some time and Alvin Kamara still needing to serve one more game of his suspension, Hill may continue to mix into the backfield along with Tony Jones and potentially Kendre Miller (hamstring) in the short term, assuming his own knee injury doesn't hold him back.