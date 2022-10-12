Hill (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hill was listed with the same injury last week and ended up running for three touchdowns and passing for a fourth. He even picked up 112 yards on nine carries, after taking no more than five carries in each of his first three games this season. Hill is unlikely to match the Week 5 eruption anytime soon, but the red-zone-heavy rushing work is enough to give him some value in formats where he's classified as a tight end (rather than a quarterback).