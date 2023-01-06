The Saints list Hill (back) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Hill and fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) are both taking questionable tags into the weekend, though the two fill wildly different roles in the New Orleans offense despite being listed as position mates. While Johnson serves as the Saints' top pass catcher at the position, Hill is a more versatile weapon for New Orleans, with most of his opportunities of late coming as the de facto top backup to starting running back Alvin Kamara. If Hill is cleared to play through his back issue, he'll likely be in store for a handful of carries behind Kamara and could see some occasional reps as a goal-line or short-yardage quarterback.
