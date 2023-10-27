Hill (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Hill has been practicing in a non-contact jersey this week, while fellow tight end Juwan Johnson upgraded to full participation Friday and will return from a four-game absence this Sunday. The past two weeks featured the two largest target counts of Hill's career -- seven and five -- but he's unlikely to match those numbers with Johnson back in the fold. If he does indeed play, Hill likely will return to a hybrid role on offense that typically entails a few carries and perhaps a target or two.