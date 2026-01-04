Saints' Taysom Hill: Departs Week 18 with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Atlanta.
Hill exited in the third quarter of the Saints' season finale. Per the broadcast, he took off his pads and headed to the locker room after getting hurt. The veteran tight end recorded three catches on three targets for 32 yards prior to his departure. Moliki Matavao will likely work as New Orleans' No. 2 tight end behind Juwan Johnson for as long as Hill remains out.
