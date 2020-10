Hill completed his only pass attempt for no gain, adding a six-yard carry in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Even with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID) out of action, Hill didn't see an expanded role in the offense and totaled just six yards on two touches in Sunday's victory. Hill's weekly sprinkling of touches has yet to yield meaningful fantasy value this season, and that's likely to continue in Week 8 against a strong Chicago defense.