Hill (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Hill wasn't available to practice Friday, though he seems likely to recover in time for Sunday's 4:40 PM ET kickoff. However, even if he's ultimately cleared to play, Hill hasn't seen the field since logging one snap in Week 16 and isn't guaranteed to see the field against the Vikings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories