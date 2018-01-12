Saints' Taysom Hill: Draws questionable tag
Hill (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Hill wasn't available to practice Friday, though he seems likely to recover in time for Sunday's 4:40 PM ET kickoff. However, even if he's ultimately cleared to play, Hill hasn't seen the field since logging one snap in Week 16 and isn't guaranteed to see the field against the Vikings.
