Hill completed 18 of 23 pass attempts for 233 yards, adding 10 rushes for 51 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Falcons. He also lost one fumble.

With Drew Brees (ribs) potentially out through Week 15, Coach Sean Payton elected not to turn to Jameis Winston and his 80 career starts against Atlanta. Instead, he entrusted the swiss-army knife talent Hill in his quarterback slot. In fantasy formats where Hill maintained tight end eligibility for Week 11, he proved to be an absolute gold mine. Even if entrusted in a QB slot, however, the BYU product still cashed in with his 284 scrimmage yards and two scores. His positional eligibility will be revisited after the Week 11 slate, but he offers tremendous upside with his rushing acumen heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.