Hill rushed 10 times for 61 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Raiders. He also completed his only passing attempt for two yards.

Hill filled his patented jack-of-all-trades role, gaining yards as a runner, receiver and passer. With the Saints winning comfortably, Hill garnered a season high in rushing attempts despite starting tailback Alvin Kamara scoring three times overall. With a difficult Monday night matchup versus the Ravens looming in Week 9, Hill's versatility could help the Saints move the ball.