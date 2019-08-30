Hill completed 13 of 17 passes for 100 yards and ran the ball five times for 35 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Dolphins.

Teddy Bridgewater got the start for the Saints in the final preseason game, but Hill took over in the second half and put together a solid showing of his own, leading the offense to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. His spot as the No. 3 QB on the depth chart is secure due to his rushing ability and contributions in the red zone and on special teams, but it's Hill's development as a passer that will determine whether he has a chance to be Drew Brees' eventual successor.

