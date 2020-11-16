Hill rushed eight times for 45 yards in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Despite Drew Brees (ribs) only playing the first half of the contest, Hill mixed in sparingly at quarterback behind Jameis Winston and didn't attempt a pass. He instead saw eight carries out of the backfield and has now rushed 20 times across his last three outings. Even if Brees is forced to miss time moving forward, Hill will likely backup Winston and won't be a recommended fantasy play outside of deeper leagues.