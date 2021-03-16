Coach Sean Payton believes the Saints are done adding quarterbacks after they re-signed Jameis Winston to compete with Hill (knee) for the starting job, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Payton did say the team will still make some calls, and it would be easy enough to make an argument for drafting a quarterback in April. Winston is signed on a one-year contract, while Hill's "four-year, $140 million contract" is all voidable after 2021 (it just helps the team push some cap hit to 2022). The camp battle between these two QBs will be one of the major fantasy-football stories of the summer, with Hill offering upside thanks to his running ability, while Winston already has a 5,000-yard season on his resume. The Saints have lost a lot of talent this offseason, but they still have Sean Payton, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and one of the better O-lines in the league.