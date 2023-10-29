Hill (chest) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill is officially listed as questionable coming off a week of practicing in a non-contact jersey, but he's expected to take the field in Indianapolis. His status will be made official 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Hill has drawn five and seven targets over the last two weeks, but those numbers stand to decline with fellow tight end Juwan Johnson cleared to return from a four-game absence.