Hill rushed the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks. He also completed his lone pass attempt for 22 yards and an additional score.

Hill took advantage of Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (groin) being inactive to emerge as one of New Orleans' key playmakers. He accounted for four of the team's five touchdowns, with rushing scores coming from eight, nine and 60 yards away. Hill also delivered on his lone pass attempt when he hit Adam Trautman down the seam for a 22-yard score late in the third quarter. Prior to Sunday's game, Hill had 13 total offensive touches across three games, but his Week 5 performance might force the coaching staff to get him more involved on a regular basis.