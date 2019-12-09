Hill failed to complete his only pass attempt, adding five carries for 13 yards and a 12-yard reception in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Last week's two-touchdown Thanksgiving bonanza is in the distant rear view, as Hill fell back to earth for a typical stat line in Sunday's loss. The rushing attempts were a season-high, though game script -- influenced by a combined 94 points scored -- likely contributed to that bump in usage out of the backfield. Hill shouldn't be utilized outside of deep two-quarterback leagues, and his value is almost entirely touchdown-dependent.