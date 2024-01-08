Hill logged six rushes for 51 yards and caught all four of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 48-17 win over the Falcons.

Hill returned to form in the Saints' regular-season finale. The 33-year-old was inactive Week 14 with foot and hand injuries, and he totaled just eight touches across the previous three games. However, nothing slowed Hill down Week 18, as he logged his second-most total yards of any game this season. He didn't register any passing attempts Sunday, though this may have been due to a big night for starting quarterback Derek Carr, who completed 22 of 28 passing attempts for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Since the Saints were eliminated from playoff contention Week 18, Hill finishes the 2023 campaign with 81 carries for 401 rushing yards and four rushing scores. He also tallied career highs as a receiver with 33 catches (on 40 targets) for 291 yards and two touchdowns.