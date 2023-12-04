Hill logged 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat to Detroit. He also went 0-for-2 passing.

Hill fulfilled a central role in the Saints' depleted offense Week 13, as wideout Rashid Shaheed (thigh) was inactive while Michael Thomas (knee) remained out on IR. The versatile tight end/quarterback has been a regular presence in the team's rushing offense throughout the season, and he actually led the team in rushing yards ahead of Alvin Kamara (51) on Sunday. The latter still notched two rushing touchdowns within the two-yard line during the second half while Hill added a one-yard rushing touchdown of his own. Hill also tied with tight end Foster Moreau for the third-most receptions on the Saints behind Kamara (six) and wideout Chris Olave (five). Hill's ability to factor in as a rusher, passer and receiver provides a solid fantasy floor as well as unique upside. His role in the offense could be even more significant if quarterback Derek Carr is forced to miss time after he was carted off the field due to a potential concussion in the fourth quarter.