Hill logged 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat to Detroit. He also went 0-for-2 passing.

Hill fulfilled a central role in the Saints' depleted offense Week 13, as wideout Rashid Shaheed (thigh) was inactive while Michael Thomas (knee) remained out on IR. The versatile tight end/quarterback has been a regular presence in the team's rushing offense throughout the season, but he actually led the team in rushing yards ahead of Alvin Kamara (51) on Sunday. The running back still got the ball on two rushing touchdowns within the two-yard line during the seocnd half while Hill added another one-yard rushing touchdown of his own. The 33-year-old also tied with tight end Foster Moreau for Saints' third-most receptions behind Kamara (six) and wideout Chris Olave (five). Hill's ability to factor in as a rusher, passer and receiver provides a solid fantasy floor as well as a unique upside. His role in the offense could be even more significant if quarterback Derek Carr is forced to miss time after he was carted off the field due to a potential concussion sustained in the fourth quarter.