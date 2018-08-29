Hill likely will focus on special teams this season after the Saints acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Jets, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Apparently unimpressed by the backup quarterback battle between Hill and Tom Savage, the Saints acted aggressively to upgrade the situation. They'll likely still keep Hill around on the 53-man roster, considering he's useful on special teams and also has some theoretical long-term upside at quarterback. Hill owns an ugly 77.9 passer rating so far this preseason, but he's made up for it with 130 yards and two scores on 16 rush attempts. He'll likely get some work under center during Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams.