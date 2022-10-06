Hill (ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
With Jameis Winston's status in limbo due to back and ankle injuries, Hill is in line to serve as the backup quarterback to Andy Dalton as long as Winston is unavailable. Winston hasn't practiced since Week 3 prep, and his status for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks may gain clarity as soon as Friday. Hill has yet to throw a pass in three games this season, instead rushing 12 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and hauling in his only target for two yards.