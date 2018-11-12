Hill gained 24 yards on four carries in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Hill attempted one pass as well -- on a pop-pass trick play from the one-yard line -- but the sure touchdown was dropped by tight end Ben Watson. Hill still played 23 of the Saints' 75 offensive snaps, lining up frequently as a receiver, but it was backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who took the snaps under center in fourth-quarter mop-up duty. Hill continues to be a fun player the Saints love using in a variety of ways, but he's not much of a fantasy option outside of two-quarterback leagues.

