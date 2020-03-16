Play

The Saints have placed a first-round tender on Hill, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! reports.

As expected, New Orleans made the move, which almost assuredly means Hill is in a Saints uniform in 2020. With Teddy Bridgewater expected to move on, Hill will move into the backup job to starting QB Drew Brees. Hill's gadget role in the offense shouldn't dry up, though, after posted 119 passing yards, 590 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns over the past two campaigns.

