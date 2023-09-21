Hill (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill opened Week 3 prep with a limited listing on Wednesday's practice estimate, but the knee injury that capped any potential reps didn't do so one day later, setting him up to be available for Sunday's game at Green Bay. The Saints appear as if they won't have the services of Jamaal Williams (hamstring) this weekend due to his lack of on-field work Wednesday and Thursday, which could give Hill another chance to for carries along with Tony Jones and rookie Kendre Miller (hamstring). In the Saints' Week 2 win at Carolina on Monday, Hill recorded nine rushes for 75 yards, gathered in one of two targets for minus-1 yard and completed his only pass for eight yards.