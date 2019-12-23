Hill completed one of two pass attempts for 20 yards, adding two carries for 11 yards and catching both of his targets for an additional 21 yards in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Hill mixed in all over the field Sunday, getting involved in the passing, rushing and receiving games. His production, however, remained minor, as Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas led the way in typical fashion. Hill is a fine player for the Saints' real-world operation, as he creates mismatches and provides dynamic athleticism at a number of different positions. He's not worth rostering outside of deep, two-quarterback leagues for fantasy purposes, though.