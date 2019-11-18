Hill rushed once for two yards, adding a two-yard reception in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was a typical day at the office for Hill who saw brief work as a back and a receiver in Sunday's rout of the Bucs. Hill's ability to line up anywhere on the field makes him a valuable real-world player for the Saints. That same ability, however, makes him avoidable in almost any fantasy format.