Hill reeled in both of his targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 26-14 defeat against the Bears.

Hill logged his first two catches of the season. The 35-year-old was on pace for a career high in receptions last season with 23 through eight games before he tore his ACL in Week 13. Hill's primary usage will still likely come as a rushing quarterback in short-yardage and change-of-pace situations, which was the scenario when he scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on his lone carry during the Week 6 loss to the Patriots. He'll need to start seeing more scoring opportunities in the red zone to have any reliable fantasy value, which is unlikely considering the inconsistency of the Saints' offense. Hill will look to get back in the end zone during the Week 8 contest against the division-rival Buccaneers.