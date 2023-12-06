Hill didn't practice Wednesday due to foot and left hand injuries, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill's weekly role in the Saints offense seemingly is matchup dependent, with his carry counts ranging from one to 13 and targets from one to eight this season. Overall, he's tallied 575 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns and also recorded one TD through the air in 12 games. With health concerns now in tow, though, Hill has joined starting quarterback Derek Carr (concussion/shoulder/rib) on the team's Week 14 injury report. Hill will have two more sessions this week to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Panthers.