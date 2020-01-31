Saints' Taysom Hill: Headed for bigger role in 2020?
Drew Brees said he'd be fine with Hill taking more snaps in 2020, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reports.
Brees hasn't officially decided on playing another season but seems to be leaning in that direction. A few recent reports have suggested the Saints view Hill as Brees' eventual replacement at quarterback, which hints at Teddy Bridgewater finding a new team when he becomes a free agent this offseason. An expanded role for Hill in 2020 could involve more snaps at quarterback, or it could just mean more playing time as a wide receiver, tight end or running back.
