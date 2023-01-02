Hill rushed the ball 14 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles. He added one reception on one target for nine yards.

Hill has seen his involvement as a rusher tick up in recent weeks in the absence of Mark Ingram (knee), and that continued in Sunday's win. He had only two rushing attempts fewer than Alvin Kamara, and his day was highlighted by a one-yard touchdown plunge midway through the first quarter. Otherwise, his performance was unremarkable, as he averaged only 3.3 yards per attempt. Nevertheless, the Saints have shown a desire to keep Hill involved in the offense and that is unlikely to change in a Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.