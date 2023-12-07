Hill (foot/hand) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Now that he's missed the Saints' first two Week 14 practices, Hill will likely need to get back on the field Friday in some capacity to put himself in a position to be available Sunday against the Panthers. Hill is coming off a busy Week 13 loss to the Lions in which he played 28 snaps and took a season-high 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown while throwing two incompletions and reeling in his two targets for 15 receiving yards. With the status of Derek Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder) uncertain for Sunday, Hill could end up taking more reps under center than usual if he's able to overcome his own pair of injuries, though Jameis Winston would likely serve as the Saints' primary quarterback if Carr can't play.