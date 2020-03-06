Saints' Taysom Hill: In line for first-round tender
The Saints are expected to place a first-round tender on Hill, who is a restricted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hill has been a gadget player in the Saints offense the past two seasons, racking up 119 yards on 13 passes, 64 carries for 352 yards, 22 catches for 238 yards and nine total touchdowns while playing all 32 regular-season contests. With Drew Brees committed to playing in 2020 and Teddy Bridgewater almost certainly moving on as an unrestricted free agent, Hill seems resigned to serve as the backup QB in the Big Easy. If New Orleans proceeds with the aforementioned tender, the organization will have the opportunity to match any offer Hill gets on the open market, or otherwise receive a first-round pick if it opts not to do so.
