Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Hill (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list, will have his 21-day practice window opened Week 5, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill and fellow tight end Foster Moreau are slated to take the practice field for the first time this season once eligible to have their 21-day windows opened Week 5. That will provide New Orleans a three-week period wherein both players can be evaluated at practice without counting against the 53-man roster. Hill is recovering from a left ACL tear suffered Week 13 of last season, and once healthy he could contribute in a versatile role for Moore's offense.