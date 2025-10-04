Hill (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list, is expected to be active Sunday against the Giants, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints are required to activate Hill from the PUP list by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for Hill to have a chance to suit up for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee Week 13 of last season. Once that occurs, he's listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game, meaning his status will receive clarity about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.