Hill (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

This week, Hill didn't practice until Friday, when he put in a limited session. However, it wasn't enough for the Saints to clear the QB and gadget player to suit up in the divisional round. As a result, Jameis Winston will serve as the backup quarterback to Drew Brees on Sunday.