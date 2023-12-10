Hill (foot/hand) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Despite not being able to practice this week due to foot and hand injuries, Hill was deemed questionable to play Sunday, perhaps due to uncertainty surrounding Derek Carr's (shoulder/ribs) availability. But after Carr cleared the concussion protocol Friday and had his designation removed entirely Saturday, the Saints may feel comfortable giving Hill the week off to get healthy for the stretch run of the season. New Orleans doesn't boast another player that can mimic Hill's skill set, but his lack of availability may mean RB Jamaal Williams is a bigger part of the offense than normal Sunday.