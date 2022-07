After absorbing a hit to the ribs Thursday, Hill is in line to miss some time, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Though Hill has moved past a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, he'll now be sidelined for an indefinite period of time with a rib issue. When healthy, the versatile 31-year-old will look to carve out a role in a New Orleans tight end corps that also includes Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson and Lucas Krull, among others.