Hill has signed a contract extension with the Saints, Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Just, the deal is "essentially a one-year extension to the first-round tender the Saints placed on Hill in free agency." In that context, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Sunday's agreement with the QB effectively amounts to a one-year, $16.3 million extension. Hill is thus slated to remain in the New Orleans signal-caller mix through the 2021 campaign. This coming season, he'll continue to work behind long-term starter Drew Brees, as well garner touches in the team's offense as a gadget player. Additionally, the Saints are reportedly on the verge of adding free agent Jameis Winston.