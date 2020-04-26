Saints' Taysom Hill: Inks contract extension
Hill has signed a contract extension with the Saints, Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Per Just, the deal is "essentially a one-year extension to the first-round tender the Saints placed on Hill in free agency." In that context, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Sunday's agreement with the QB effectively amounts to a one-year, $16.3 million extension. Hill is thus slated to remain in the New Orleans signal-caller mix through the 2021 campaign. This coming season, he'll continue to work behind long-term starter Drew Brees, as well garner touches in the team's offense as a gadget player. Additionally, the Saints are reportedly on the verge of adding free agent Jameis Winston.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Offer sheet deadline passes•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Gets first-round tender•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: In line for first-round tender•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Wants to play QB eventually•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Headed for bigger role in 2020?•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Blows up for 125 yards in OT loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...