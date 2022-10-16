Hill (ribs) rushed five times for 39 yards and completed two of four pass attempts for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals.

Hill was limited by a rib injury at practice this week, but he was able to suit up and provide his unorthodox blend of statistics. The 32-year-old fell back to earth after a monster four-touchdown performance in Week 5, as he was keyed in on defensively whenever he set foot on the field. The Saints appear set on having a traditional pocket quarterback under center (either Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston), while keeping Hill limited to specific packages and limited touches heading into a matchup against Arizona on Thursday.