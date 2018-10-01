Hill gained 28 yards on four carries and caught one pass for negative four yards in Sunday's win against the Giants. He also returned one kickoff for 16 yards and completed one-of-two passes for 10 yards.

The Saints' do-everything quarterback/special teams specialist was again all over the field in New York. On Sunday, Hill had both his first career reception (on a screen pass) and first career completion, as he completed a pass to cornerback Justin Hardee on a fake punt. While Hill is still the third-string quarterback -- Teddy Bridgewater remains Drew Brees' primary backup -- the former BYU Cougar played 12 offensive snaps against the Giants and remains a quarterback option capable of meaningful contributions for fantasy owners in two-quarterback leagues in need of a starter in a bye-week pinch.